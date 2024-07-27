Rahul Dravid offers heartfelt advice to Gautam Gambhir as new Indian team coach

NEW DELHI: In a heartfelt message, former India coach Rahul Dravid extended his best wishes to his successor, Gautam Gambhir, as he embarks on his new role leading the Indian cricket team. Dravid, who stepped down after India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup in the Americas last month, shared his wisdom with Gambhir, emphasizing the importance of composure and perspective in the high-pressure world of international cricket.

Dravid's advice, "In the most heated of times, exhale, take a step back," resonated deeply with Gambhir, who expressed his emotional response to the message. “I don't get too emotional, but I think this message actually made me a lot emotional, which normally I shouldn't,” Gambhir said. “But it's a great message. It's massive shoes that I can hopefully fill.”

Dravid, known for his dry wit, added a lighter note to his message: “Even if it's difficult for you, crack a smile. Whatever else happens, that will shock people.” This elicited a wide smile from Gambhir, highlighting the camaraderie and respect between the two former teammates.

In his video message, Dravid reflected on Gambhir’s qualities as a player and his potential as a coach. “As your teammate, I saw you giving it your all on the field. As your batting partner and fellow fielder, I saw your resilience and refusal to surrender. Across many IPL seasons, I noted your desire to win, your assistance to younger players, and your drive to extract the best out of your team on the field,” Dravid remarked.

Dravid also offered a word of caution about the intense scrutiny that comes with the role. “As you know, the expectations will be high and the scrutiny will be intense. But even in the worst of times, you will never be alone. You will have the support of the players, your support staff, the leaders of the past, the management, and never forget for whom you play – for fans who are very demanding but will always be behind the team.”

He wished Gambhir a fully-fit squad and a bit of luck, acknowledging the role that fortune plays in coaching. “I hope you will have the availability of fully fit players in every squad. Good luck with that. I also wish you a little bit of luck, as you know that all of us coaches need to make us look that little bit wiser and smarter than we actually are,” Dravid noted.

Dravid concluded his message by reflecting on his own time with the team and wishing Gambhir similar success and fulfillment. “Hello Gautam, and welcome to the most exciting job in our world, as coach of the Indian cricket team. It’s been three weeks since I ended my stint with the Indian team in a manner that was beyond my dreams. More than anything else, I will cherish the memories and friendships I made in my time with the squad. As you take over the role of India coach, it’s what I wish for you as well.”

Gambhir, deeply moved by Dravid's words, praised his predecessor’s selflessness and dedication to Indian cricket. “I have always felt that Rahul bhai is the most selfless cricketer I have ever played with. He has done anything and everything Indian cricket needed. His association with Indian cricket is a textbook for others to learn from.”

As Gambhir steps into his new role, he carries with him not only the legacy of Dravid but also the hopes and expectations of an entire nation eager to see the team reach new heights.