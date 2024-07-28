Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers' captain, says Axar Patel

PALLEKELE: Indian all-rounder Axar Patel has hailed new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav as a bowlers' captain who grants his bowlers the freedom to execute their plans. This dynamic approach was evident in India's winning start to the three-match series against Sri Lanka, where they secured a 43-run victory in a high-scoring opening T20I on Saturday.

Axar, reflecting on his experience, said, “I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai (as captain). I know that he is a bowlers' captain. He gives you a free hand to decide first. Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him.”

Recalling the five-match T20I series against Australia in India late last year, which the hosts won 4-1, Axar noted that playing under Suryakumar's captaincy felt familiar. “As a captain, I have also played with him in the last five matches (against Australia) and when I was playing today, I didn't feel much change. In the first three overs when we were going for runs, he was telling me that we can do this or do that and how we can take a wicket. There is no problem if a four or six goes in it. As a bowler, you get confidence from that if the captain is backing you and telling you that you can do this.”

Discussing India's batting line-up in the opening T20I, Axar explained the strategy behind not featuring Rishabh Pant at the top, which was to maximize left and right-hand options. In the T20 World Cup, which India won, Pant batted at No. 3, whereas on Saturday, skipper Suryakumar took the No. 3 spot, dropping the wicketkeeper-batter to No. 4.

“Our team has four lefties and four righties. If there is a left-right combination (in the middle), it becomes very hard for the bowlers to maintain the line and lengths consistently, especially with rotations with singles. Now if there are four lefties, how can you use them? If you have that chance (to ensure) that there are no two lefties or two righties (in the middle) at the same time. If you have those players in batting, then why not use them? You also have to keep changing the batting order as per the bowling options that the opposition has got,” he added.

Axar also commented on the new support staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir, mentioning that the team will not experience a major overhaul in its operation. While fielding coach T Dilip continues in his role, Abhishek Nayar, Sairaj Bahutule, and Dutchman Ryan ten Doeschate have joined Gambhir’s support staff for the Sri Lanka tour.

“I have been playing for 10 years. I have played with different coaches and captains. I don't think a lot will change in the team. When we were talking in the team meeting, they also said the same thing that the coach and captain keep changing but the team remains the same and the 11 or 15 players who stay, they have to do it. They have told us that we will play the way we have been playing. Obviously, the coach and his input can be different. The thinking can be different, they keep telling you here and there. But there is not much change in the team's atmosphere,” he concluded.