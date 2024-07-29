Historic Asia Cup win for Sri Lanka women

CHENNAI: About 24 months ago when India women toured Sri Lanka, it was the first time in about three years the hosts were playing a home series. The last one was in March 2019 against England. Since the pandemic broke, they went 18 months without international cricket, because Sri Lanka Cricket did not organise any, and as a result, missed out on the qualification for the 2022 ODI World Cup.

The Chamari Athapaththu-led side, at the time, was hurt and wanted to show the world what they could achieve. At the core of it was their captain Athapaththu, who had seen the best and worst of women’s cricket, who has already written her legacy as one of the greatest cricketers in the country. But she wanted more, for herself and for the team. And the more meant results, series wins and trophies.

In that series against India, Sri Lanka came out with one T20I win, but that was just the seed. The series wins followed against Bangladesh, England and South Africa. And on Sunday, as Kavisha Dilhari smacked Pooja Vastrakar out of the ground in front of a packed Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium to beat India in the final of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka had the trophy.

The celebrations said it all. From the players who ran onto the field to the biggest crowd this Sri Lankan women’s team had seen, the emotions were palpable. What makes the clinical victory all the more sweet is that it proves what Athapaththu had been repeating for a while now. The next-gen Sri Lankan stars are ready to take the team forward.

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne are just the beginning of the list. This victory, against India, to win their Asia Cup, too, is a new beginning. Come October, Chamari’s team will be in Bangladesh pursuing a much bigger trophy - the T20 World Cup.

Brief scores: India 165/6 in 20 ovs (Mandhana 60, Richa 30; Kavisha 2/36) lost to Sri Lanka 167/2 in 18.4 ovs (Chamari 61, Harshitha 69 n.o, Kavisha 30 n.o).