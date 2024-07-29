Perera’s fighting fifty in vain as India seal series

CHENNAI: KUSAL Perera scored 53 off 34 balls as Sri Lanka posted 161/9 against India in the second T20I played in Pallekele on Sunday. However, in a rain-curtailed tie India had no problem in getting across the line.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis early. However, Perera, along with Pathum Nissanka, kept the innings going. The latter fell to Ravi Bishnoi but Perera continued to fight.

He crossed his half century with Sri Lanka looking posted for a big total — 139/3 after 15.5 overs. That is when Perera got out to Hardik Pandya. Things went downhill quickly from there on. Bishnoi struck on consecutive balls as Sri Lanka, once again, collapsed.

From 139/4, they went to 161/9, adding 22 runs in four overs while losing five more wickets in the process. Brief scores: SL 161/9 in 20 ovs (Perera 53, Nissanka 32; Bishnoi 3/26) lost to India 81/3 in 6.3 ovs (Jaiswal 30).