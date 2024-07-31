It's amazing leadership from 'big-hearted' Suryakumar: Washington Sundar on his captain

PALLEKELE: Suryakumar Yadav's ability to take risks at crucial junctures of the game, like using Rinku Singh in the penultimate over and himself in the final one, won India the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka, said all-rounder Washington Sundar.

In a low-scoring match on Tuesday, India pulled off a stunning win, with Suryakumar making some interesting bowling changes towards the end of Sri Lankan innings.

Chasing 138, Sri Lanka were cruising towards a comfortable win when they needed 12 runs from the last two overs with six wickets in hand, but Suryakumar introduced Rinku Singh in the penultimate over, who returned 1-0-3-2, and brought himself on in the final over to take a couple of more wickets and stun Sri Lanka.

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka lost two wickets in just four balls as India knocked off the target of three runs on the first ball itself, with Suryakumar hitting a four to seal a series clean sweep.

"Honestly, it's amazing of him, amazing of his leadership skills to be honest because (with) 12 balls (left and) 12 (runs) to win and for him to bring Rinku (on), especially when Kushal Perera is batting, and Rinku got him out and Surya (then) himself came in the last over and won the game for us," Sundar told the media after the match.

"We all know he has a big heart when he goes out there to bat but also he has a big heart in terms of leadership as well. All the credits to him and (it was) amazing of him."

Sundar said it was Suryakumar who kept on insisting that India must take wickets in the middle overs to maintain pressure on Sri Lanka, even though the hosts remained in command during the run chase.

"Surya kept telling us that one or two wickets in between game would definitely change and obviously in these kind of games, low scoring games, even run-a-ball would put a lot of pressure on the batsmen because they need to get the job done, especially when the wicket has something for the bowler," he said.

"He kept saying that (with) one or two wickets in the middle, especially in the middle overs between 11 to 15, (we) will definitely be in the game and exactly that's what happened...I hope the audience enjoyed the game because you won't see such games every now and then but to be a part of this kind of a game and to be a part of this game honestly feels great," he added.

Sundar, who made 25 with the bat and took two wickets with the ball, said he was surprised to be asked to bowl the Super Over and was pleased that he was able to pull it off for his country.

"Honestly I had no idea that I was going to bowl but after the batsmen walked out to bat, Surya just turned behind (to look) and he said, 'Washy you are on'," Sundar recalled.

"I was very happy to be honest when captain wants you to bowl in tough situations, especially in Super Over, I thought it was a great opportunity for me to step up and win the game for my country and thank God things went well," he added.