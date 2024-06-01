Many ties sold out: ICC; 25 per cent discount for USA’s three home fixtures

CHENNAI: Earlier this week, US Cricket announced a 25 per cent discount in ticket rates for all group-stage matches the co-host features in (apart from the game against India). “In a bid to rally support and enthusiasm for Team USA’s maiden outing on home soil, USA Cricket members across the nation are invited to take advantage of a special limited-time offer,” a press release from the governing body stated. “Fans can now secure tickets for three home matches at a remarkable 23% discount, fostering an atmosphere of unity and fervour in backing the national team.”

This continues the theme that there could be some empty seats for many games during the tournament. There were tickets still available for every game (including both semifinals and all four India group games) when this daily accessed the official ticketing website earlier this week (tickets.t20worldcup.com). However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have refuted suggestions that matches will be played in front of empty seats.

In fact, the world governing body said that ‘a number of matches are sold out’. “A number of matches are sold out whilst a number of others have very limited available inventory in either GA or hospitality and we are seeing similar sales trends to previous T20 World Cups across all games,” an ICC spokesperson told this daily.

Before US Cricket’s decision to radically slash ticket rates days before the event, there was some speculation that the ICC may have to relook their ticketing policy (tickets range from $6 to $10000). But the world body said that the ticket prices were set at a level that struck a balance between accessibility and an event of global stature in both the US and Caribbean markets.

“We have also worked with the local cricket communities to ensure this important group are able to access games,” the spokesperson said. “Like all global sporting events, there are a whole range of premium tickets available across the event which range from the best seats in the house with cricket legends, to cabanas to terraces with differing food and beverage packages with some including pre-game breakfast and a post-game champagne lunch with former players.”