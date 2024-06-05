Skipper Rohit Sharma tried to get Rahul Dravid to stay on as India coach

"I've enjoyed every bit of it, working with him," Rohit, who has played under and with Dravid for India, told reporters on the eve of the Ireland game.

"I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well. I've personally enjoyed my time with him. I'm sure the rest of the guys will say the same. It's been great working with him," he added.

India has failed to win a global trophy under Dravid but Rohit was nevertheless full of praise for the 51-year-old former national skipper.

He further said that Dravid is a big role model for all of us. We grew up watching him play and we know what he's achieved personally as a player and what he's done for the team over the years. He's shown a lot of great determination throughout his career, and that's something that when he came here as a coach, I wanted to learn from him.