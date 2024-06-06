T20 World Cup: Rohit unsure about what to expect from Nassau track; Bumrah has no complaints

NEW YORK: India captain Rohit Sharma has been left flummoxed by the disconcerting bounce on offer at the Nassau County ground's drop-in track but his pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was glad to find conditions that favoured bowlers ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup game against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Rohit scored 52 off 37 balls before being forced to retire hurt in the team's opening win against Ireland after a delivery from pacer Josh Little bounced a tad extra and hit him on the bicep of his right arm.

"Yeah, just a little sore (the arm). I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that's five months old," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

But the variable bounce, which led to the ball kicking from length, did seem to bother him.

"I don't think the wicket settled down even when we batted second. There was enough for the bowlers," the Indian skipper said about his pace quartet, which bowled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs.

With three of his four pacers having considerable Test experience , the conditions were tailor-made for them.

"Try to hit those lengths consistently. That's what pretty much what you have got to do. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket. Arshdeep is the only guy who hasn't. His two wickets upfront set the tone for us."

Bumrah, who had figures of 2/6 in 3 overs, had no complaints with the conditions.

"Coming from India, with the ball seaming around, I wouldn't complain when there's help for bowlers. In this format, you have to adapt to the conditions, you have to be proactive," he said.