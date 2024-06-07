I love coding as much as I love bowling, says Saurabh Netravalkar after heroics against Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Does the IPL auction cross your mind? You ask, and on the other end of the phone, Saurabh Netravalkar simply laughs before coming up with an emphatic "no" in a booming baritone.

Netravalkar played a crucial role in newcomers USA's stunning win over former champions Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

"It is just one match and we have done well. The focus should be on the next game and frankly speaking, all of us in the United States of America cricket team, are trying to come to terms with our achievements. It is yet to sink in and things you are talking about, if it happens organically, it will happen. We are still trying to digest what happened," the former India U-19 left-arm pacer, who made the difference with a brilliant Super Over against Pakistan, told PTI in an exclusive interview on Friday.

An alumnus of the prestigious Cornell University and a senior techie (coder) at the Oracle, Netravalkar juggled academics and cricket with aplomb.

"I have never felt the pressure. When you love something, it is never a job for you. So when I am out there on the field, I love bowling and trying to out-think a batter. When I am coding, I love doing that and hence it never feels like work," the left-arm seamer, who has suddenly become the talk of the town, couldn't have put it more lucidly.

"Actually, we just flew down from Dallas to New York. I will be honest that it has been quite overwhelming. I wish I could personally thank each and everyone for their lovely messages. I feel blessed," one could sense the gratitude in his voice.

So what was the strategy for the Super Over and when did he come to know that he would be bowling? "It wasn't pre-decided and only after the regulation 20 overs did skipper (Monank Patel) and coach (Stuart Law) informed me about it. I am thankful to them for showing faith in me."

He then gave an insight into the US strategy.