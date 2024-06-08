T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh win low-scoring thriller against Sri Lanka

DALLAS: Young leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claimed a splendid 3/22 before veteran Mahmudullah Riyad kept his composure in a tricky chase as Bangladesh pipped Sri Lanka by two wickets to make a winning start to the T20 World Cup here.

On a reasonably good Dallas surface, Rishad's googlies and leg-breaks broke the back of Lankans as his three wickets in seven deliveries restricted the islanders to 124 for 9. Rishad returned with 3/22 from his four overs.

From being 70/2 in 8.4 overs, Sri Lanka lost seven wickets for 54.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/17) also bowled his customary slow off-cutters which Sri Lankans found hard to negotiate.

Save Pathum Nissanka's 47 off 28 balls, the only other 20-plus score came from Dhananjaya de Silva (21), which was a reflection of their batting performance.

In reply, Bangladesh were in cruise control as Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20 balls) smoked four sixes and enjoyed a 63-run fourth wicket stand with Litton Das (36 off 38 balls) but slinger Nuwan Thusara (4/18) brought Sri Lanka back as five wickets fell for 21 runs leaving them reeling at 113 for 8 with 12 still to get.

Veteran of many-a-battle, Mahmudullah hit a crucial six off Dasun Shanaka in the penultimate over which turned out to be a clincher for Bangladeshis. Batting at No 7, Mahmudullah finished with 16 not out from 13 balls.

With back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka's chances to make the Super Eight from Group D have now significantly diminished.

Bangladesh, who endured a series defeat to debutants USA in the tournament build-up, would now fancy their chances with matches against the Netherlands and Nepal ahead of them.

"I think they bowled really well, but on a wicket like this, we should have won this easily. I don't think we batted well," Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said.