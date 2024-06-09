Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against India in T20 World Cup

NEW YORK: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Group A T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

India began the tournament with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, while Pakistan were stunned by the USA in their first match.

India retained their playing 11 from the last match while Pakistan brought in Imad Wasim for Azam Khan.

Team: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube.

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammed Amir.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan cricket fans gathered in New York in their thousands on Sunday for the T20 World Cup clash between the two nations bringing a flavour of the sub-continent to unfamiliar terrain for the sport.

The 34,000 seat temporary Nassau County Cricket Stadium built in Eisenhower Park, in East Meadow on Long Island, was a sell out with fans travelling from far and wide for the game.

The USA is co-hosting the T20 World Cup with the West Indies with Lauderhill in South Florida and Dallas, also hosting games.

This fixture is the marquee game of the group stage of the competition bringing the two rivals face to face in a game which resonates well beyond cricket.

Political tensions and security concerns mean that the two rarely meet outside of major competitions but there was no hint of such issues among the fans, who were in festive mood despite the rain which caused a delay to the start.

For members of the Indian community in the USA, the tournament offers a rare chance to watch their heroes in the flesh rather than on internet streams.

