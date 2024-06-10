Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout WC: Rohit

NEW YORK: India captain Rohit Sharma has termed Jasprit Bumrah as a genius and wants his lethal weapon to perform at the same level for the entire duration of the T20 World Cup.

Bumrah was magnificent in India's six-run victory over Pakistan in which he had figures of 3/14 in four overs which included an astounding 15 dot balls while defending a paltry total of 119 on Sunday.

"He is going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that mindset throughout the World Cup. He is a genius, we all know that," Rohit said, praising one of India's greatest fast bowlers.

Rohit said India had the belief that they would win the match because the pitch was not that conducive for batting.

"With a bowling line-up like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them."

The skipper, however, did admit that they should have batted better after being 89 for 3 at one stage.