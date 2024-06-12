Standard CC clinches TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league title with dominant performance

CHENNAI: Standard CC secured the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24 I Division tournament after winning six out of seven matches with 24 points. Ambattur CC emerged as the runner-up (five wins in seven matches, 20 pts). R Vivek of Standard CC was the highest run getter in first division with 325 runs and his teammate P Saravanan was the highest wicket-taker with 26 wickets.

Brief scores: II Division: IEC RC 165/9 in 30 ovs (N Lokeshwaran 69, S Parvesh Gautam 35) lost to Ebenezer CA 166/5 in 24.4 ovs (R Krishna Sai 30, S Mohan Raj 46, K Kanibalan 29, V Parthiban 3/34); III Division: Stag CC 136 in 28.2 ovs (M Vignesh 44, VV Manjunath 42, AS Rishith Aadhavan 6/23) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 139/3 in 24.5 ovs (D Ganesh 69 n.o, S Prem Kumar 54).

Fide rated chess tourney

About 800 players will be seen in action in the Rotary Club of Madras Industrial City’s 2nd edition of Fide rated rapid chess tournament to be held on June 23 at the air-conditioned YMCA hall at Royapettah. The event is being conducted in association with YMCA Physical Activities Committee Royapettah. For further details and registration contact: 98410 61758.

Rethin enters top 100

Rethin Pranav from Tamil Nadu broke into the top 100 in the ITF World Junior Rankings with a title win at the ITF Junior World Championships- J100 in Sobota, Poland last week. Sixteen-year-old Rethin defeated Kolos Kincses of Hungary 6-0 3-0 (retd) to gain 100 ranking points which pushed his ranking by spots from 107 to 99. Rethin is part of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association’s player development program called ‘The Next Level’ which supported Rethin to travel for a month in Europe and play a series of four world ranking events.