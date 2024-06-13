Hazlewood's comments on England: To be or not to B, that is the question

"In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day," said Hazlewood after Australia cruised past Namibia by nine wickets on Tuesday. "We have had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest as well as probably everyone else. It will be interesting to see. We've never really been in this position before as a team." He conceded that 'it's in our best interest' to see England, the current holders, suffer an early elimination. For the record, England had the opportunity to inflict a similar thing on Australia in 2021 but eschewed it. Australia said 'thanks' and won the World Cup.

While the pacer added that they will aim for a clean sweep, there are no real incentives for finishing top. Even if they lose to Scotland and finish second in the group, there are no long term consequences. Those points aren't carried through to the next stage, the NRRs also aren't. This wasn't lost on Hazlewood. "Yeah, it's a little bit strange that it doesn't really, it doesn't go through the tournament," he said. "This is probably the first T20 World Cup I've played that's set up this way, or first World Cup in general that's set up this way, so it's a little bit different. The work that you do in the round games and if you go through undefeated and have a good net run rate, doesn't really account for much once you're in the Super 8s. So, yeah, it's a strange run, but that's how it is."

To be fair to the ICC, this time they couldn't have managed to keep last group matches at the same time. In groups with odd number teams, that is just not possible. But with no reward for finishing first, it does leave the door open for Australia to at least have a conversation. According to the ICC rule-book, this doesn't necessarily constitute match-fixing. At worst, Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh will cop a suspension.

Article 2.11 of the ICC Code says: "... is intended to prevent the manipulation of International Matches for inappropriate strategic or tactical reasons (such as when a team deliberately loses a pool match in an ICC Event in order to affect the standing of other teams in that ICC Event. It might also apply to the inappropriate manipulation of a net run rate or accumulation of bonus points or otherwise."

If Australia indeed go down this route — Hazlewood could easily have said it in jest to wind up the English — the Article goes on to add that "... The Team Captain of any team guilty of such conduct shall be held responsible (and subject to sanction) for any offence found to have been committed under this Article." This means if Australia is implicated, Marsh will face a maximum of a two-match ban applicable immediately (so two of the three Super 8 games).

But these things can often be subjective. What constitutes slow batting? Australia can go slower than normal and say the pitch was tricky, for example. Their batters could justifiably say they wanted to spend some time on the surface as they will play more games at the Stadium in the next phase of the competition.

42 years on from Gijon, that incident altered the scheduling in a significant way. Could Gros Islet on Saturday have a similar effect?