T20 WC 2024: Left is right in the world of fast bowling

As the people of Nepal woke up to a heartbreak against South Africa on Saturday, Tabraiz Shamsi (4/19) was the man credited with triggering a collapse at the death.

One other name went unnoticed. Marco Jansen. In his four overs, the left-arm pacer gave away 16 runs, delivered 14 dot balls and was hit for just two boundaries. Jansen did not have a wicket to show, but his contribution was as crucial as Shamsi's in a defence of 115. It is not a one-off performance. This is what Jansen has been doing through the World Cup. In four matches, he has just two wickets, but has kept it tight with an economy of 4.48 runs per over.

Jansen is not an outlier.

This is not about individuals. But rather about how a particular kind of bowler has been the ace in the pocket for most T20 sides across the globe. Left-arm pacers.

It is no secret that they are an anomaly. There is a reason why most quality left-arm pacers have been called an X-factor for their respective teams. Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Mustafizur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Netravalkar, Arshdeep Singh... Including the New Zealand-Uganda match on Friday, as many as 539 per cent balls from left-arm seamers have been dot balls.

In the past two editions, the corresponding numbers were 45.3 % (2021) and 46.2 % (2022). It is not just about making it harder to hit, but also about wickets. Among the top eight wicket-takers in the ongoing T20 World Cup till Friday night, three are left-arm pacers. They have accounted for 61 wickets. In the 2021 and 2022 men's T20 World Cups, they took 94 and 88 wickets, respectively.