T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts West Indies primed for Super 8 clash against defending champions England

GROS ISLET: An inform West Indies will be keen to carry the winning momentum but will be wary of underestimating familiar foes England in their opening Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup which promises to be a run fest here.

Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title.

While the hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, England had a rather anxious group stage and needed arch-rivals Australia's help to keep alive their title defence.

Having played catch up after a loss against Australia in the league stage, Jos Buttler and his men now have the opportunity to start afresh.

On the other hand, West Indies, who head to the fixture on the back of an eight-match winning streak, put up a sensational display against Afghanistan, notching a huge 104-run win at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

They once again head to the stadium that holds the name of their head coach and two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain in search of a similar result.

"It's not necessarily to send them (England) a message (the huge win against Afghanistan). It's just to show them that as much as they are playing good cricket, we're playing good cricket - so come Wednesday night it should be a very good game, skipper Rovman Powell said at the pre-match press conference.