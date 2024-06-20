Arshdeep’s swelling influence

CHENNAI: When Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the last moment due to back injury, there was a massive void in the Indian pace department. India had Mohammed Shami, who had played every T20 WC since 2014, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, but the question was who among them was going to step up to be the imposing wicket-taker. The answer, however, was somewhere else — Arshdeep Singh.

Flown under the radar in the 2018 U-19 pace factory, the left-arm pacer had risen through the ranks rapidly since. After a stellar IPL in 2022, he became a starter in the Indian XI. While sharing a new ball with Bumrah is one thing, but to lead the way in his absence is completely another. The young left-arm pacer set the tone up front with a three-fer against Pakistan. He followed it up with two wickets each against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh and a lone scalp against Zimbabwe. The only game where he went wicketless was in the semifinal against England.

In what was a disappointing end to the campaign, the lone bright side for India was the rise of Arshdeep. And since then, he has only grown leaps and bounds, especially in the shortest format. So much so that, Rohit Sharma, the same captain in 2022, is throwing the new ball to Arshdeep and Bumrah in the ongoing T20 WC.

And Arshdeep has not disappointed. He started with two wickets against Ireland and followed it up with one more against Pakistan. But it all came together against the United States. A crucial four-fer that helped seal India’s place in the Super 8s.

The number of wickets he has taken is one thing, but the manner in which he has taken — in the powerplay — is something else. Barring the match against Pakistan, he has taken wickets in the first six overs in every game. In fact, it is what makes him stand out. The left-arm variation, his ability to move the ball into and away from the right-hander and a sharp bouncer all come together to make him the trump card for India.