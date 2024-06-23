Chance for India to add gloss to victory

CHENNAI: The high-scoring second ODI between India and South Africa was a great advertisement for the format. In a match that produced close to 650 runs and four centuries, Pooja Vastrakar’s calmness helped India over the line. With the series in the bag, the hosts have the chance to post their first series clean sweep on the home soil since 2019.

Given India have qualified for the ODI World Cup in 2025 as the hosts and are not dependent on the points table of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship, there is a scope for India to try out a few permutations and combinations in the final tie. So far, India have handed debuts to leg spinner Asha Sobhana and pacer Arundhati Reddy. While Asha took second-best figures for an Indian bowler on debut (4/21), Reddy was sensational with the new ball in the second fixture. The likes of Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque (both made their debut against Australia earlier this year) could get slotted in to gain valuable experience ahead of the home World Cup next year.

