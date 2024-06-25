Vizag boy in India squad for Zimbabwe tour

VIJAYAWADA: K Nitish Kumar Reddy, a cricketer from Visakhapatnam, who rose to fame following his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been selected to represent India for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Nitish is the first player from Andhra Pradesh to play for India in a T20 series, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president P Sarath Chandra Reddy said.

Though several players like Ambati Rayudu, Venugopal Rao and others from Andhra Pradesh have represented the Indian cricket team in ODIs and Test matches, this is first time that a player from the State is playing for the country in the shortest form of the game.

The India-Zimbabwe T20 series will kickoff at Harare in Zimbabwe on July 6. All five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

In a post on X, Nitish said, “INDIA Calling #INDvsZim #INDvsAUS”

A member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 21-year-old was awarded the title of ‘Emerging Player’ by the BCCI in the 2024 IPL season. The all-rounder made his debut in first-class cricket in 2020 and in IPL in 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired him for Rs 20 lakh in the 2023 auction. He was a player of Godavari Titans during the Andhra Premier League and was the most expensive player. He was auctioned for Rs 15.6 lakh for this year’s APL season.

Nitish began playing cricket when he was just eight years old. He has been trained at the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Academy (VDCA).

Two players from VDCA — Nitish and Shabnam — were selected to play for India team in a span of a week. Shabnam has been selected for the Indian women’s team for the South Africa tour.

YSRC president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Nitish on being selected to represent the Indian cricket team.