Bengaluru techie hosts potluck to cheer for Team India in T20 World Cup Finals

BENGALURU: What are your plans for this evening? While you still figure it out, Mukesh Mishra, a city-based techie, has his in place. A potluck at home with friends over, the gang will be watching the T20 World Cup finals where Team India fights it out against South Africa. Mishra will also be holding on to his lucky charm, his daughter, a little extra closer as he watches the match.
A die-hard cricket fan, he is extremely excited about today’s match and can’t wait for his favourite team to lift the trophy. “We have been to the last two finals. The first was the Test World Championship which was followed by the ODI World Cup finals, where we lost that one match in Ahmedabad. I still feel the pain of that loss. And now we are getting a third chance,” says Mishra, adding, “England was a tough contestant. I’m sure we will be on top of this match.”
Although the common wish of every Indian right now is for Team India to clinch the trophy, cricket lovers are also hoping for a competitive match. While it is thrilling, it can also get quite strenuous as actor Brinda Acharya puts it.
“To be honest, it is difficult for me to sit through the whole match as the pressure builds. The fact that India has not lost any match in the tournament is some sort of assurance that we have a strong chance. But the finals are different; anything can happen,” says Acharya, who will be watching the match with a friend travelling from Delhi.
With spectacular performances by the men in blue, including easy wins against some of the toughest competitiors like Australia and England, many are excited about the team’s chances at the finals. “There were doubts about how our Indian players, who are used to playing in fast pitches like in the IPL, would adjust to slow pitches like those in the West Indies, but they have adapted very well to the pitch,” says director ‘Simple’ Suni.
For content creator Minal Raj, given the team’s performance so far this season, winning is secondary. “It’s always a great feeling when India is in the finals – winning or not is secondary. With IPL matches, you are always split by the cities in which team your favourite player is but when India plays, people unanimously come together to cheer for the country.”