IPL 2024: Tough night for Arshdeep as spinners deliver

CHENNAI: Arshdeep Singh has been generous to batters more often than he would have liked so far this season in the IPL. Though the left-arm pacer has retained his habit of taking wickets, he has been leaking runs as batters have figured out methods to counter his bowling.

After being included in the T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday, he would have hoped to change that trend and start afresh.

With Punjab Kings locking horns with Chennai Super Kings 24 hours later, it was always expected to be a stiff challenge for Arshdeep and the rest of the bowlers. Moreover, Arshdeep was going to be up against Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's having a swell season with the willow so far.

After PBKS opted to bat first, that battle materialised soon. Bowling the second over of the contest in Chennai, Arshdeep started with two dots. But things changed soon as the in-form Gaikwad took charge of the proceedings. Change of ends didn't help either, as he was dispatched for three fours in the fifth over.

After a subdued show with the new ball, Arshdeep would have hoped for an improved narrative when he was recalled into the attack in the 18th over.

However, bad turned to worse as he started with a wide (dew and pressure could have been some of the factors). There was more pain in store as Moeen Ali, the batter at the crease, smashed him for a six (that was just the third six of the innings at that time) in the next ball. That six was followed by a four immediately. Two more wides followed before he finally got the wicket of Gaikwad, who scored 62 off 48 balls, with a yorker outside leg stump.

MS Dhoni's arrival didn't help Arshdeep's case as the former captain hit him for a four and a six in the final over.

Punjab, thanks mainly to spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, did well to restrict Chennai to 162/7. Arshdeep has earned a fair share of credits for his performances in the last few years. Afterall, he is the second-fastest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets (33 matches) and he is in the World Cup team on merit. Even after conceding 52 runs in his four overs, he will be hopeful of putting up better numbers in the days to come.