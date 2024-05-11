BCCI set to make changes to 2024-25 domestic calendar

CHENNAI: With the 2024-25 domestic season zooming into view, the BCCI has proposed some significant changes, including having a part of the Ranji Trophy before the multiple white-ball tournaments.

The upcoming season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, where four teams, picked by national selectors, will compete. It will be followed by the Irani Cup and the first five league games of the Ranji Trophy before the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. After that, the Ranji Trophy will resume. Similarly, the women's inter-zonal teams will be selected by the national selectors and not the respective zones.

Meanwhile, the weather and gap between matches will be carefully considered, the latter especially to give players ample time for recovery through the season.