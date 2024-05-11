BCCI set to make changes to 2024-25 domestic calendar

CHENNAI: With the 2024-25 domestic season zooming into view, the BCCI has proposed some significant changes, including having a part of the Ranji Trophy before the multiple white-ball tournaments.
The upcoming season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, where four teams, picked by national selectors, will compete. It will be followed by the Irani Cup and the first five league games of the Ranji Trophy before the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare tournaments. After that, the Ranji Trophy will resume. Similarly, the women's inter-zonal teams will be selected by the national selectors and not the respective zones.
Meanwhile, the weather and gap between matches will be carefully considered, the latter especially to give players ample time for recovery through the season.
The split scheduling proposal for the Ranji Trophy comes after a number of players, including Shardul Thakur, spoke about how difficult it is for players to play consecutive four-day games with just a three-day gap between matches. "There will be an increased gap between matches to allow players sufficient time for recovery and to maintain peak performance throughout the season," the proposal read.
The toss will be eliminated in the CK Nayudu Trophy with the visiting team getting to pick whether to bat or bowl first. There will also be a new points system for the same tournament, aiming to promote balanced performances like awarding points for batting and bowling performance along with first innings lead and outright win points.
The new system will be reviewed at the end of the season and then a decision will be taken whether or not to implement the same in the Ranji Trophy. The proposed changes will be implemented after getting it approved by the BCCI apex council.