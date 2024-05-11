Desperate Chennai seek turnaround in high-stakes encounter

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings will be under immense pressure when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Sunday afternoon. After the hammering they received at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Friday, CSK have to win the remaining two games at all costs in order to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Without the services of Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar, it has not been an easy ride for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side so far. Against Rajasthan too they face the same problem. With just a day's break between the Gujarat and Rajasthan games, CSK bowlers need to mentally tune themselves for the big clash on Sunday.

"We were a little bit handicapped by the absence of some players. The players who were playing on Friday (against Gujarat) did really well in the last game, so the confidence was high. Sometimes you do all the right things but good batting can put you under pressure. It was some high calibre hitting (Gujarat openers), just the pressure of that onslaught made us a bit sloppy. Fielding has been really good, you can't look at just one game. We were put under pressure against Gujarat. Both bowling and fielding can often be on the backfoot under pressure. On Friday we probably fell a little bit behind mentally," said CSK head coach Fleming after the loss against Titans.

What hurt CSK chances against Gujarat was the inability of the top-order consisting of the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra and skipper Gaikwad to counter attack Gujarat. This is one area that the CSK batters need to work against Rajasthan in order to get back to winning ways. The pitch, the same surface that was used for GT and Lucknow Super Giants clashes, looks good and should be full of runs. There should also be some assistance for the spinners as it is a day game. Rajasthan, with the likes of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks, would like to stifle the middle-order of CSK.