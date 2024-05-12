BCCI to make changes to domestic calendar

CHENNAI: WITH the 2024-25 domestic season zooming into view, the BCCI has proposed some significant changes, including having a part of the Ranji Trophy before the multiple white-ball tournaments. The upcoming season will begin with the Duleep Trophy, where four teams, picked by national selectors, will compete. It will be followed by the Irani Cup and the first five league games of the Ranji Trophy before Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare tournaments. After that, the Ranji Trophy will resume. Similarly, the women’s inter-zonal teams will be selected by the national selectors and not the respective zones.

Meanwhile, weather and gap between matches will be carefully considered, the latter especially to give players ample time for recovery through the season. Toss will be eliminated in the CK Nayudu Trophy with the visiting team getting to pick. There will also be a new points system for the same tournament, aiming to promote balanced performances like awarding points for batting and bowling performance along with first innings lead and outright win points. The new system will be reviewed at the end of the season and then a decision will be taken whether or not to implement the same in Ranji Trophy. The proposed changes will be implemented after the approval of BCCI Apex council.