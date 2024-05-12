Patidar shows Will to keep Bengaluru alive

CHENNAI: About a fortnight ago, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrived in Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers, their campaign seemed all but out. They had one win and seven losses in eight games, and were in a desperate need for a turnaround.



Enter Rajat Patidar. While the Madhya Pradesh batter's bad luck had extended from the Test series against England into the IPL, in that match, it all changed. Patidar came out all guns blazing, smashing a 20-ball 50. RCB won by 35 runs, with Patidar lighting the spark for a spectacular turn of events.



In the next match against Gujarat Titans, Will Jacks became the last piece of the puzzle that is RCB middle-order. The Englishman went from 29-ball 44 to 41-ball 100 as RCB registered their third win. From thereon, they beat GT in a return home game and then thrashed Punjab Kings in Dharamsala where Patidar was the hero again, hitting a 32-ball 52.

On Sunday, in yet another must win encounter, this time against Delhi Capitals, RCB lost both Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli in the powerplay. It was down to Patidar and Jacks, once again, to do the rescue act. Despite the fall of wickets, the duo launched a calculated counterattack to keep the innings going. Patidar hit three fours off Mukesh Kumar and then took apart Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Jacks too joined the party as they just kept the sixes coming. The duo kept the singles and doubles coming while hitting at least a six or four in every over. So much that RCB went from 36/2 to 124/2 in 52 balls. Patidar, in the process, had smashed yet another fifty, this time 52 from 32 balls. Once he got out, Jacks too fell in the next over to Kuldeep for 41 runs from 29 balls, leaving RCB in a position of strength. From there, Cameron Green (32 n.o from 24 balls)took them to 187/9 in 20 overs.

From being down and out after eight games, RCB now has a fair chance to make it to the play-offs. And for that, among other things including Kohli’s form, they have Patidar and Jacks to thank for.

Brief scores: RCB 187/8 in 20 ovs (Patidar 52, Jacks 41; Salam 2/23) bt DC 140 in 19.1 ovs (Axar 57; Dayal 3/20).