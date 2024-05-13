Gujarat Titans eliminated from IPL 2024 after rain washes out match against KKR

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans' hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League play-offs was dashed on Monday as rain washed out their must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders here without a ball being bowled.

It meant KKR were assured of a top two finish with 19 points from 13 games and a place in the Qualifier 1.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, are out of the play-off race, garnering 11 points from 13 matches.

The toss didn't happen at the scheduled time of 7 pm due to incessant lightning, which was followed by slight drizzle that became heavier as time passed by.

The cut-off time was 10:56 PM for a five-over contest but officials decided to abandon the match, a first in this IPL, because of the consistently intensifying rain and wet outfield.