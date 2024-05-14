IPL 2024: All eyes on Rahul as LSG get ready for Capital challenge

CHENNAI: Even as Lucknow Super Giants brace for a must-win encounter against Delhi Capitals, all eyes will be on their captain KL Rahul.

After the hammering Lucknow received at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are in a bit of a tricky position, needing to win the remaining two games to have a chance at qualifying for play-offs. Amidst all this, the heated conversation between Rahul and LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka after the loss in Hyderabad has only brought more eyeballs to this clash. However, Lucknow assistant coach Lance Klusener dismissed the social media buzz, calling the incident as a “robust conversation.”

“I don’t see any problem with some robust discussion between two cricket lovers. So for us, I guess it’s just a storm in a teacup. We love a robust discussion. I think that’s how teams get better. So, it’s not a big thing for us,” the South African said in New Delhi.

That said, Rahul, as a batter, will have a point to prove as they not just need a win, but a big one too, considering the beating their net run rate received in Hyderabad.

They will be up against Delhi, who, too, will need a victory to stay in contention. But they will also need other results to go their way.