IPL 2024: Rajasthan lose four on the trot

CHENNAI: Already-qualified Rajasthan couldn’t stem the rot as they went down to already-eliminated Punjab Kings in a low-scoring match at Guwahati, a designated ‘home’ venue for the former.

Rajasthan, who were on a hot streak in the first phase of the season, have now lost four on the trot. While they remain second on the table with 16 points, this loss has opened the door for Sunrisers Hyderabad to finish inside the top-two.

Provided Hyderabad win Thursday’s match as well as their game against Punjab in Sunday’s first match, Rajasthan will then need to beat Kolkata in the last game of the group stage to go through to the qualifier. Otherwise, in all likelihood, Sanju Samson’s men will be playing the eliminator.

On a surface not conducive for aggressive strokeplay, Rajasthan, who opted to bat first, were always behind the eight-ball. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, in for Jos Buttler, couldn’t get a move and the innings was somewhat stuck in second gear.

Local boy Riyan Parag provided some thrust in the second phase with a 34-ball 48 to lift the them to 144/9; he was ably supported by R Ashwin, who was used as a pinch blocker as he had come ahead of Dhruv Jurel and Rovman Powell.

For the visitors, Rahul Chahar got some turn but it was an all-round bowling effort. Punjab faced some problems while chasing the target as Trent Boult and Avesh Khan dislodged the top-order with minimal fuss to reduce the side to 3/36.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets but Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma held their nerve to run down the target with seven balls to spare.

Brief scores: RR 144/9 in 20 ovs (Parag 48, Curran 2/24; Chahar 2/26) lost to PBKS 145/5 in 18.5 ovs (Curran 63 n.o; Avesh 2/28, Chahal 2/31).