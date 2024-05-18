Impact Player rule has disrupted balance of game: Virat Kohli

BENGALURU: Echoing India skipper Rohit Sharma's sentiments, star batter Virat Kohli has criticised the Impact Player substitution rule and said it is "disrupting the balance" of the game.

The mid-innings substitution rule, adopted in the previous edition of the IPL, has sparked a row with Rohit expressing his displeasure in a podcast last month.

Now, Kohli has urged for a rethink of the rule.

"I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance," Kohli said on Jio Cinema.

"I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way, not just me," he said.

Rohit in the podcast had said, "I'm not a big fan. It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12 (players)."