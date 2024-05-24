An affair to celebrate Oz-India ties

CHENNAI: The Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) and the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, together with the Australian Government and Cricket Australia, will begin the countdown to the 2024-25 season with an event in the city on Saturday. With just six months to go until the start of the men’s Border-Gavaskar trophy series, the event will focus on the upcoming tours to Australia of the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams. The evening will see leaders from across industry, business and government join a host of cricket greats to celebrate the Australia-India relationship.

Highlighting the opportunities for Indian business leaders from the Australia-India Summer of Cricket, Tim Thomas, CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations said, “I’m delighted that this event with Cricket Australia will offer Indian business leaders a taste of what they can experience when travelling to Australia during the upcoming cricket season — a social way to develop relationships with Australian businesses and enjoy the rivalry of these two great cricketing nations.”

The event will celebrate Australia and India’s long-running cricketing ties and will highlight the opportunity to witness the giants in cricket go head-to-head. “We have been delighted to design a Summer of Cricket program with Cricket Australia that will help cricket be a binding force for our two nations across community, business, entertainment and tourism. We can expect many not to be missed moments Downunder this Summer,” Adam Gilchrist, former Australian Test captain and CAIR Advisory Board Director, said.

The event will also promote a range of premium travel packages and experiences available in and around the cricket.