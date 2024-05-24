IPL 2024: Another chance for Hyderabad against dangerous Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals will battle for a spot in the final of the Indian Premier League when they lock horns in Qualifier 2 to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. SRH head into the contest on a sober note having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, while Rajasthan Royals are in a jubilant mood, fresh from their creditable win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was naturally disappointed with his team's loss to KKR but was keen to make the best use of the other opportunity his team got by to make it into the final.

''We will try to put this behind (KKR loss) quickly. Good thing we will have a crack at it (second qualifier). You have those days in T20 cricket where things don't quite work out. We weren't where we wanted with the bat and obviously couldn't do much with the ball. We all have played enough cricket, and going to a new venue (Chennai) helps us as well, so we gotta keep this behind and move on,'' said Pat Cummins, captain of Hyderabad after the loss to KKR. The wicket looks good and should be full of runs.

As Cummins said Hyderabad will look into its openers Travis Head (533 runs at 199.62) and Abhishek Sharma (470 at 207.04) to give a good start. The duo has hit a combined 72 sixes and 96 boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen (413 runs at 180) has also been a force to reckon with, smashing 34 maximums. Rahul Tripathi has also got into the grove at the right time. It may be recalled Tripathi has played in the Chennai TNCA First Division League and thus is well aware of the conditions at Chepauk.

But the big stumbling block for the Hyderabad top order will be how to counter the spinning duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both Ashwin and Chahal are contrasting bowlers and on a given day the duo can run through any top-order. On the other hand Rajasthan Royals will bank on T20 World Cup player Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson to make best use of the power play field restrictions. The middle order comprising of Dhruv Jurel, Hetmyer and Rovman Powell should click as a unit with Riyan Parag scoring brownie points.

SRH will rely heavily on local boy T Natarajan, their leading wicket-taker this season to exploit the home conditions. However, the experienced duo of Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to step up in order to bag wickets in the power play which is very crucial in a game of this nature. But the big worry for SRH is their spinners Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Ahmed who are not in the same league as Ashwin and Chahal.

However, Sanju Samson was optimistic and wanted to take it one game at a time and wanted his players to give their best against SRH. ''What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back. Credit goes to Sanga and bowling coach Shane Bond as well. They've spent a lot of time in hotel rooms discussing these things. Plus Ashwin and Boult are experienced lads,'' said Sanju Samson after the win against RCB. ''I think we have a travel day and rest now, looking forward to the next game against SRH,'' added the Rajasthan skipper.