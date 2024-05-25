There won't be any change in our method in final: SRH assistant coach Helmot

CHENNAI: Riding on skipper Pat Cummins' cricket smarts, Sunrisers Hyderabad will come back all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of Indian Premier League, asserted the team's assistant coach Simon Helmot.

Emboldened by their 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on a slow track here on Friday, Helmot said there won't be any change to the team's style of play in the summit showdown against KKR.

The final will be played at Chepauk on Sunday.

"We must stick to our philosophy. We have done it all season, and it has got us into the situation we are now. There won't be any change in our method in the final," Helmot said at the post-match presser.

"I'm very proud of the way the team has taken into that even under pressure, and Rahul Tripathi upheld that today. He, Trav, and Klaasen continued that momentum throughout the innings."

Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen shone with the bat as SRH posted 175/9 after batting first.

The total proved to be enough as they restricted RR to 139/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

SRH, who finished in the top two, had failed in Qualifier 1 against KKR before prevailing in Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the track, he said, "The wicket looked good and shiny. We got to a fairly good start, and we probably lost an extra wicket.

"As the innings got on, the slower off-cutters and bouncers started working. We got that information into the second innings.

"We wanted the ball to get a bit older and bowl it hard into the wicket so that we might get some reaction. And obviously, the spin came into play."