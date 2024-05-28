Hayden, Gavaskar, and Harbhajan celebrate Australia-India cricket ties

CHENNAI : Cricketers Matthew Hayden, Sunil Gavaskar, and Harbhajan Singh celebrated Australia-India cricket - the toughest rivalry, at an exclusive ‘Summer of Cricket’ event in Chennai on May 25 hosted by the Australian Consulate-General in partnership with Cricket Australia and the Centre for Australia-India Relations.

The event highlighted business, travel, and leisure opportunities for Indians to travel to Australia for cricket matches at the end of the year, including the Border-Gavaskar trophy series and the Aus Vs Ind Women’s series. The event was attended by the who’s who of the sports fraternity and business leaders, including BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated series, the cricketers discussed iconic moments of the Australia-India cricket rivalry including the Border-Gavaskar trophy, and what to expect in the next chapter as greats like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith face off for what may be the last time.

Schedule: Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series: