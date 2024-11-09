Samson says doubted his ability after failures but 'SKY', coach's support helped him

Samson, who turns 30 on Monday, has often been criticised for not fulfilling his potential despite abundant talent.

He had scored successive ducks in Sri Lanka but responded with a 111 against Bangladesh in the third T20I and followed it up with another ton on Friday.

The Kerala batter acknowledged the crucial support he received from captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir during his low phase.

"When you have a supporting captain like Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam bhai and VVS Laxman sir, they all support you during failures. The way they communicate with you in your failures is very important. Everyone knows that if we are going through a negative phase, then the player can get lost there," he said.

"So at that time, I received a lot of phone calls from Gautam bhai and Surya, telling me what to work on. Your spin is a little bit like that. You collect all the spinners in Kerala and practice in rough wickets there. You do this, you do that.

"So if your Indian team's captain is calling you and telling you how to practice after a duck, then you have confidence that the captain is trusting you. He wants you to do well.

So I think all those small, small things plays a huge role, I think, coming back here," Samson said.

"I'm very grateful about the trust shown on me. I think I've been able to give it back to my team management. I feel that it's just a start. I would like to just practice hard, train hard, just be very grateful walking out to play for my country and just look to contribute and win games for my country every time I walk in."

His innings included as many as 10 monstrous sixes which propelled India to 202 for 8 in 20 overs.

"When you score 100 for your country, it's definitely a very special feeling. The wicket was a little more bounced, a little spongy in the beginning. It's been raining here for 3-4 days, so I think it was a bit more challenging condition," Samson said.

"So according to that, we are talking to the team and we are preparing accordingly. Even when it rained for 3-4 days, our team came here and practiced. We did batting for 2-3 hours, so it was a little beneficial."