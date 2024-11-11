Ponting should be concerned about Australian cricket, not India's: Gambhir

MUMBAI: Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday fired a shot back at Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli's form and place in Indian team, saying the Australian legend should only be concerned about cricket in his country.

Ponting had recently said Kohli's form is a concern, given the Indian batter has scored only two Test centuries in last five years but also felt that the Indian legend has it in him to roar back to form and there is no better place than Australia to do so.

"What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit," Gambhir said during an interaction with media before leaving for Australia.

Kohli has just one fifty this year - 70 against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test - while his last Test century came in July 2023 against the West Indies.

Someone, who averaged above 50 in Test cricket from 2016 to 2019, Kohli has managed only 1838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with two centuries since then.

In 2024, the 36-year-old averaged only 22.72 in six matches, the lowest in his career.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said if it was not for Kohli, surviving in Test cricket was tough with such a dismal record.

"I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he's only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn't seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that's a concern," Ponting said.