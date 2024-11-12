Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu seeks maximum points against Railways

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu might be missing some big names but they are still a formidable team. With the goal of making the knockout stage, the team from South is determined to return with an outright win when they take on Railways in the Ranji Trophy to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu drew against Assam in the last outing, while Railways also managed a draw against Chhattisgarh. Railways have 14 points from four games, while Tamil Nadu has 12 points from an equal number of matches.

Although Railways are two points ahead, Tamil Nadu has the edge as they have strong batting depth. However, the team will continue to operate without the services of Washington Sundar, B Sai Sudharsan and Baba Indrajith.

R Sai Kishore's fitness is another concern for the team from South. Sai Kishore had suffered an injury in the previous outing against Assam and he's a doubtful starter. Though he has been trying his best to get back in shape, it remains to be seen if he'll make the playing XI come Wednesday.