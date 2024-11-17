India vs Australia: Come see the wonder Down Under... again?

CHENNAI: Remember January 2021? If you are an Indian cricket fan or just a follower of the sport in general, you would. An Indian team, filled with more players who started the tour as substitutes and net bowlers, had made the 4 AM alarms and spending half the morning in front of television sets and streaming sites all worth it. As much as there is always a sense of romance about getting up early in the day for an Australian summer, this was so much more.
The Indian team breached the fortress that was The Gabba. In the process, they reiterated their dominance Down Under in an injury-ridden, Covid-striken Australian summer. So much so that the then head coach Ravi Shastri called it one of the greatest Test series ever. It was not an exaggeration.
Forty-seven months on, India are back in Australian shores. Before they will even take to the field for the first Test, which begins in Perth on Friday, they have faced some setbacks. As already known, Rohit Sharma, who welcomed his second child on Friday, is likely to miss the Perth game and Mohammed Shami, who made a Ranji comeback, is not yet added to the Test squad. These are already known and the team had prepared for it. But on Saturday with concerns over Shubman Gill's thumb injury, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Jasprit Bumrah, expected to lead if Rohit misses out, might have some puzzles to solve in the coming week.
Now, there is no Australian summer without injuries, drama, mind games — both on and off the field. It only adds to the rivalry and the on-field contest. However, what matters in the end is taking 20 wickets and winning sessions through the course of a Test match. Something that India did extremely well in 2018-19 (bowled out the hosts in seven innings of eight) as well as 2020-21 (six off eight). Who is going to help India do that this time around remains the biggest question.
Without Shami, Bumrah will be assisted by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pace department. But they will have to play more than just a supporting role, feels former national selector Devang Gandhi. "I think our bowling is not as experienced as it was. We don't have Ishant Shama and I am not sure if and when Shami will join the team. So the bowling and how they are going to take 20 wickets will be the crucial factor," Gandhi told this daily.
"With Shami unclear, Siraj, Prasidh, Akash Deep and I expect Mukesh 9Kumar) to be included at some point, should do more than just supporting roles. They all will have to chip in with wickets. It is a five-Test series and Bumrah cannot deliver in all the matches. India will need the other bowlers to step up and contribute as well," he added.
If the lack of experience in the bowling is one thing, the other is the crucial lower-order runs that became the differential factor in the last tour. From R Ashwin to Ravindra Jadeja to Shardul Thakur to Washington Sundar, everyone contributed significantly in the 2020-21 series win. "I think India will play four seamers and a spinner unless they play at Sydney where they can use two spinners. If that is the case, it is going to be one of Ashwin, Jadeja and Washington. All three of them have the experience of doing well in the past and Ashwin saved the Sydney Test with Hanuma Vihari last time. If they can add 50-60 runs, it would be a big difference," said Gandhi.
Meanwhile, India's batting is coming off a rough series at home, especially the senior batters who have come under the scanner after the loss against New Zealand. Gandhi, however, believes India have a good mix of experience and youth. While Gill was expected to have a great series, now it will all come down to how soon he can take the field after the thumb injury. Should he miss the first Test, it will only add to the pressure on the openers. "Pant, Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have all played in Australia and done well. For Yashasvi Jaiswal, it will be an acid test and Australia will come hard at the openers but I expect him to do well," said the former India cricketer.
The last time India were in Australia, they did not start well. It began with a 36 all out but ended in a series win for the ages. If history is anything to go by, India have always been slow starters but Gandhi expects them to do well considering they know how to come back stronger. "This team knows how to bounce back. Most of the players were there in 2021 and know how to do it. And it is a long five Test series. You have to take one session at a time. (As much as both teams will want to start well in Perth) Winning a Test is about 15 sessions so it will be crucial to look at it like that," he explained, before adding, "Both teams will be desperate for a win. Australia playing at home and India to keep their WTC chances alive. Yes, India lost to New Zealand but that is done and they would have reflected not just as a team but also as individuals. And knowing Gambhir and how he plans, all India would want is to get on the field and get going."
In 2021, the broadcasters' theme song was 'Come See The Wonder, Come See The Wonder' by Joe Mesch. The Indian team and the series did live up to it. Come November 22, India will embark on a journey where they could accomplish something really special. Can they? We have 48 days to find out.