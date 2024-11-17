India vs Australia: Come see the wonder Down Under... again?

Meanwhile, India's batting is coming off a rough series at home, especially the senior batters who have come under the scanner after the loss against New Zealand. Gandhi, however, believes India have a good mix of experience and youth. While Gill was expected to have a great series, now it will all come down to how soon he can take the field after the thumb injury. Should he miss the first Test, it will only add to the pressure on the openers. "Pant, Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have all played in Australia and done well. For Yashasvi Jaiswal, it will be an acid test and Australia will come hard at the openers but I expect him to do well," said the former India cricketer.

The last time India were in Australia, they did not start well. It began with a 36 all out but ended in a series win for the ages. If history is anything to go by, India have always been slow starters but Gandhi expects them to do well considering they know how to come back stronger. "This team knows how to bounce back. Most of the players were there in 2021 and know how to do it. And it is a long five Test series. You have to take one session at a time. (As much as both teams will want to start well in Perth) Winning a Test is about 15 sessions so it will be crucial to look at it like that," he explained, before adding, "Both teams will be desperate for a win. Australia playing at home and India to keep their WTC chances alive. Yes, India lost to New Zealand but that is done and they would have reflected not just as a team but also as individuals. And knowing Gambhir and how he plans, all India would want is to get on the field and get going."

In 2021, the broadcasters' theme song was 'Come See The Wonder, Come See The Wonder' by Joe Mesch. The Indian team and the series did live up to it. Come November 22, India will embark on a journey where they could accomplish something really special. Can they? We have 48 days to find out.