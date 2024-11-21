If you want to play for India for long, imbibe good habits, Virat's tips for Yashasvi

PERTH: Yashasvi Jaiswal has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career and the young Indian batter says superstar Virat Kohli's advice to be disciplined in every aspect of life is the guiding principle of his ambition to have a long career in the national team.

The 22-year-old has already scored three centuries and eight half-centuries in just 14 Tests with an average of over 56. He is now gearing up for a trial by fire in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar series against Australia, starting here on Friday.

"When I started playing senior cricket, I spoke to Virat Paaji about how he manages himself," Jaiswal told bcci.tv.

"Paaji (Kohli) said to me that if I have to play all that cricket (as long as he has), then I have to be disciplined in my daily routines, follow the process. I have seen him (Kohli) doing the stuff consistently day-by-day (day in day out), he motivates me to work on myself and make a difference in my habits," he said.

Jaiswal then elaborated on the template that he follows in his routine.