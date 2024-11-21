India vs Australia: Pace-prit Bumrah ready to stamp his mark in Perth

CHENNAI: On September 9, 2024, Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League franchise, had shared a reel on their Instagram handle. The video begins with a young Jasprit Bumrah, in his early years of IPL, miffed at the description next to his name as right-arm medium.

"Yeh galat hai. Right-arm medium nahi hai na. Right-arm fast (This is wrong. It's not right-arm medium. RIGHT-ARM FAST," Bumrah, who was still in his late teens, says he is faster than what has been attributed.

It's been more than a decade since Bumrah made his IPL debut. He is sitting at the Perth Stadium, taking questions from the media on Thursday, the eve of the first Test between India and Australia. He is not just the best all-format bowler in the world, but also the captain of the Test team, at least for the first game Rohit Sharma will be missing.

Among the many questions that came his way was one referring to a medium-pace all-rounder in Nitish K Reddy. Bumrah, likely misunderstanding the question hearing 'medium-pacer', resorted to a cheeky response: "Medium-pace hai.. 150KPH dala maine.. fast bowler bol sakta hun (I have bowled 150KPH boss, can call me a fast bowler) but..."

Now, Bumrah might have misunderstood the question but the response tells a lot about him as an athlete and cricketer. Tactically smart, extremely competitive with the pace and skills to match, and an aura to stand up for what he believes in — Bumrah is stuff of dreams, literally, especially for a country like India. Perhaps the first fast bowler to captain the country — Kapil Dev was a right-arm fast medium, to be fair — Bumrah never shies away from defending bowlers or asking for more. While acknowledging that he is a stand-in skipper, Bumrah has made it clear, more than once, that he wants to lead the country.