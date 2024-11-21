India vs Australia: Pace-prit Bumrah ready to stamp his mark in Perth

CHENNAI: On September 9, 2024, Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League franchise, had shared a reel on their Instagram handle. The video begins with a young Jasprit Bumrah, in his early years of IPL, miffed at the description next to his name as right-arm medium.
"Yeh galat hai. Right-arm medium nahi hai na. Right-arm fast (This is wrong. It's not right-arm medium. RIGHT-ARM FAST," Bumrah, who was still in his late teens, says he is faster than what has been attributed.
It's been more than a decade since Bumrah made his IPL debut. He is sitting at the Perth Stadium, taking questions from the media on Thursday, the eve of the first Test between India and Australia. He is not just the best all-format bowler in the world, but also the captain of the Test team, at least for the first game Rohit Sharma will be missing.
Among the many questions that came his way was one referring to a medium-pace all-rounder in Nitish K Reddy. Bumrah, likely misunderstanding the question hearing 'medium-pacer', resorted to a cheeky response: "Medium-pace hai.. 150KPH dala maine.. fast bowler bol sakta hun (I have bowled 150KPH boss, can call me a fast bowler) but..."
Now, Bumrah might have misunderstood the question but the response tells a lot about him as an athlete and cricketer. Tactically smart, extremely competitive with the pace and skills to match, and an aura to stand up for what he believes in — Bumrah is stuff of dreams, literally, especially for a country like India. Perhaps the first fast bowler to captain the country — Kapil Dev was a right-arm fast medium, to be fair — Bumrah never shies away from defending bowlers or asking for more. While acknowledging that he is a stand-in skipper, Bumrah has made it clear, more than once, that he wants to lead the country.
On Friday, he will have the chance to do so in the longest format only for the second time. However, it is not going to be easy. India are coming into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a historic home defeat against New Zealand. They do not have Rohit Sharma, their No. 3 is injured, they have at least three batters in the top six who will play in Australia for the first time and Bumrah's primary support in the pace department, Mohammed Shami, is not fully fit yet.
Add to this the fact that India has won the last two series in Australia and will need to win at least four of the five Tests to ensure their third consecutive qualification for the World Test Championship final.
Bumrah, however, isn't fazed one bit. He reiterates that there is no baggage and they are ready to take the field. Here, his task will be challenging Australia's experienced batting line-up and marshalling the troops and getting the best out of every player. The 30-year-old admitted that there will be some challenges but said that he is ready for them.
"I look at the advantages. I understand that the wicket is changing, you have to understand what field settings are good at the moment and obviously bowlers are more data driven and research oriented than batters and that's how the game is headed. There are more positives than negatives. Yes, there are challenges but you want to be tested and you want to face challenges," he said.
Perhaps, the biggest of them all would be going up against another fast-bowling captain in Pat Cummins who has led Australia to two global titles — World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup in 2023. Cummins will have what is arguably the most experienced Australian team in the last decade — at least seven from the playing XI has more than 50 Test caps and all four frontline bowlers have more than 250 wickets. And they are more desperate than ever to beat India. The last Test series win against the subcontinental giants came ten years ago at home. Since then, Australia have lost four BGT series and even their captain hasn't been a part of a team that beat India in the longest format.
While India would want to make the most of the pressure the home team feels, they have their share of puzzles to solve. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Reddy, Harshit Rana and a few others will get their first taste of Test cricket in Australia. This means, Virat Kohli, who is not in the greatest of forms, Rishabh Pant, and R Ashwin, who seems likely to take the field on Friday ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and the captain will have to rise to the occasion and do the heavy lifting. Bumrah said that the message is about making a difference for the team.
"The best thing about youngsters in our team is that when you talk to them, no one looks confused, overawed. When you have belief in your abilities, you get a lot of confidence as a leader that a youngster wants to perform the tough job," he said
Over the next 47 days, Bumrah and India will need that confidence to not just succeed but also carry forward the legacy that they have left Down Under in the last six years.