Ponting predicts 3-1 series win for Australia, warns of Rohit Sharma’s return disrupting India's campaign

PERTH: Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has predicted a 3-1 series victory for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, warning that Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s return in the second Test at Adelaide could be a "potential disruption" for the visitors.

The highly anticipated five-match Test series begins on Friday, with Rohit unavailable for the opening game due to a paternity break. In his absence, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side.

"I just think there's potential for more disruption through their campaign with Sharma coming back and whatever else. So I'll stick with it (3-1 verdict in favour of Australia)," Ponting said on ICC Review.

The second Test, a day-night match, is scheduled to start on 6 December.

Australia banking on star performers

Ponting emphasised the importance of key players delivering for Australia. "Marnus (Labuschagne) and (Steve) Smith need to make runs for Australia. And their bowling attack obviously is as good as anyone's in the world. So I'll stick with my 3-1 Australia prediction," he stated.

Despite India's recent home series loss to New Zealand, Ponting believes the visitors appear well-prepared heading into the series.

"India will be pretty certain of what team they're going to play (in Perth). They've known for a while that Rohit probably wasn't going to be here. They've probably known for a while that Bumrah was going to be captain. So they've probably known what holes they've needed to fill. So they'll be reasonably settled," Ponting observed.