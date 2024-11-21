Ponting predicts 3-1 series win for Australia, warns of Rohit Sharma’s return disrupting India's campaign

PERTH: Legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has predicted a 3-1 series victory for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, warning that Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s return in the second Test at Adelaide could be a "potential disruption" for the visitors.
The highly anticipated five-match Test series begins on Friday, with Rohit unavailable for the opening game due to a paternity break. In his absence, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side.
"I just think there's potential for more disruption through their campaign with Sharma coming back and whatever else. So I'll stick with it (3-1 verdict in favour of Australia)," Ponting said on ICC Review.
The second Test, a day-night match, is scheduled to start on 6 December.
Australia banking on star performers
Ponting emphasised the importance of key players delivering for Australia. "Marnus (Labuschagne) and (Steve) Smith need to make runs for Australia. And their bowling attack obviously is as good as anyone's in the world. So I'll stick with my 3-1 Australia prediction," he stated.
Despite India's recent home series loss to New Zealand, Ponting believes the visitors appear well-prepared heading into the series.
"India will be pretty certain of what team they're going to play (in Perth). They've known for a while that Rohit probably wasn't going to be here. They've probably known for a while that Bumrah was going to be captain. So they've probably known what holes they've needed to fill. So they'll be reasonably settled," Ponting observed.
India’s Past Dominance Over Australia
India has dominated the past four series between the two sides, including consecutive away series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21. Ponting reflected on his incorrect prediction during the 2020-21 series, which India won 2-1 despite being bowled out for their lowest-ever Test total of 36 in the first Test in Adelaide.
"I think I might have said 2-1 at the start," Ponting recalled. "And then Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) looked at me and said, 'It will be 2-1, but it will be 2-1 (in favour of) India.' And I thought there was no way in the world that they could bounce back after losing the way they did in Adelaide. But they did."
India’s comeback included victories in Melbourne and Brisbane, achieved without several first-choice players, including then captain Virat Kohli, who returned to India after the Adelaide Test for the birth of his daughter.
Mental Preparation Key for Success
Ponting stressed the importance of mental preparation for such a significant series. "Preparation is always a hard one to get right. Because I've seen guys like Travis Head in the past where they've almost had no preparation at all, going into a game and then turn up and play one of the all-time great innings," he explained.
". . . with this game, your skills don't ever leave you. They don't go too far away. But as long as you're thinking clearly and thinking the right things, then you can make your body do pretty much whatever you want it to do," Ponting concluded.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to deliver another fiercely contested chapter, with both sides eager to assert dominance. Ponting, however, remains steadfast in his belief that Australia will triumph this time around.