Reddy is talented and believes in his game, says skipper Bumrah

PERTH: Jasprit Bumrah was not ready to divulge his playing eleven for the opening Test against Australia starting Friday but gave enough indications that the team management is heavily invested in young Nitish Kumar Reddy's all-round abilities, which can lend perfect balance to the Indian eleven.

As a captain what has impressed Bumrah is that the youngsters in the side are neither confused about their roles nor overawed by the sense of occasion of playing their first Test series Down Under.

Reddy, rookie speedster Harshit Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Dhruv Jurel are on their maiden Test tour to Australia.

"Reddy is quite talented and we are positive about him. You have seen in IPL also, he believes in his game," Bumrah said at the pre-match media conference on Thursday.

Bumrah admired the fact that this generation of players are fearless and clear-headed in their approach.

"The best thing about youngsters in our team is that when you talk to them, no one looks confused, overawed," he said.