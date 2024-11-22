India 51/4 at lunch on Day 1 of opening Test against Australia

At the break, Rishabh Pant was batting on 10 with Dhruv Jurel (4 batting) for company.

Exactly a year back in South Africa, Jaiswal looked all at sea on the bouncy tracks of Centurion and Cape Town.

On Friday, Mitchell Starc started with a few back of the length deliveries before he pitched one further up.

The ball seamed away and also met Jaiswal's willow at a height that would have been at least a foot above had it been played in the Indian sub-continent.

The result was a flash drive and the ball was snapped at gully by Marnus Labuschagne.

Devdutt Padikkal, coming in place of injured Shubman Gill, never looked intent on coming on the front-foot and even left some over-pitched deliveries which he could have scored.