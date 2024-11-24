Perth Test Day 3: Kohli steadies the middle order, Aussies strike back with quick wickets

PERTH: India extended their dominance over Australia in the first Test in Perth, as they built a formidable lead of 372 runs by the end of the 99th over on day three.
Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 38, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, steadied the middle order after the early fireworks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and the record-breaking opening partnership.
Jaiswal and KL Rahul's record-breaking partnership was broken by Mitchell Starc in the 63rd over, providing much-needed relief for Australia. Things turned in Australia's favour as they claimed the wickets of Jurel, Jaiswal, and Pant in quick succession.
The day began with India firmly in command at 275-1, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sublime 141 and KL Rahul’s gritty 77, which helped establish a 201-run opening stand - India’s best in Australia.
Jaiswal’s maiden century on Australian soil further cemented his status as a rising star, his innings marked by aggression and poise on a challenging Perth wicket.
However, following his dismissal shortly after lunch, the middle order stumbled. Rishabh Pant fell cheaply to an ill-judged shot off Nathan Lyon, and Jaiswal’s departure opened the door for Australia to mount a fightback.
The hosts capitalized with quick strikes, reducing India to 321-5.
Australia’s bowlers, led by Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, showed resilience despite the daunting target.
Cummins struck crucial blows, including trapping Jurel LBW in a spell that tested the Indian batters’ patience.
Lyon’s variations troubled the visitors, his dismissal of Pant exemplifying a renewed sharpness in Australia’s fielding.
Despite their efforts, the hosts’ top order will need to pull off something extraordinary. History favours the bowlers, with only four successful chases above 400 in Test cricket. With the pitch expected to deteriorate, the Australians will need their best batting performance to keep the series alive.
India’s batting depth remains their strength, with their top scorer from the first innings yet to bat. With Kohli well-set and Washington Sundar offering capable support, India seems poised to post an insurmountable target, setting the stage for an enthralling contest in the final innings.
All eyes now turn to the Australian batting lineup, whose recent struggles make the prospect of chasing such a daunting target even more improbable.
Virat Kohli and Washington Sundar are at the crease while writing this report.