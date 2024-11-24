Perth Test Day 3: Kohli steadies the middle order, Aussies strike back with quick wickets

PERTH: India extended their dominance over Australia in the first Test in Perth, as they built a formidable lead of 372 runs by the end of the 99th over on day three.

Virat Kohli, unbeaten on 38, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, steadied the middle order after the early fireworks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and the record-breaking opening partnership.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's record-breaking partnership was broken by Mitchell Starc in the 63rd over, providing much-needed relief for Australia. Things turned in Australia's favour as they claimed the wickets of Jurel, Jaiswal, and Pant in quick succession.

The day began with India firmly in command at 275-1, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s sublime 141 and KL Rahul’s gritty 77, which helped establish a 201-run opening stand - India’s best in Australia.

Jaiswal’s maiden century on Australian soil further cemented his status as a rising star, his innings marked by aggression and poise on a challenging Perth wicket.

However, following his dismissal shortly after lunch, the middle order stumbled. Rishabh Pant fell cheaply to an ill-judged shot off Nathan Lyon, and Jaiswal’s departure opened the door for Australia to mount a fightback.