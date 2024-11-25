TATA IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 underway; RCB acquire Bhubaneshwar, Krunal

After ten IPL franchises spent Rs 467.95 crore on 72 players over Day 1 of the IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the stage is set for the second day of auctioning with close to 500 players to go under the hammer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 30.65 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs 26.10 crore) head into Day 2 with the most money and squad space to fill. PBKS (Rs 22.50 crore), RR (Rs 17.35 crore), CSK (Rs 15.60 crore), LSG (Rs 14.85 crore), DC (Rs 13.80 crore), KKR (Rs 10.05 crore), SRH (Rs 5.15 crore) will also be actively involved.