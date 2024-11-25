Cricket

TATA IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 underway; RCB acquire Bhubaneshwar, Krunal

On the first day of auctioning, Rishabh Pant became the costliest player in the history of IPL as Lucknow Super Giants splashed Rs 27 crore on the wicketkeeper-batter. The Punjab Kings spent a whopping Rs 26.25 crore for Sreyas Iyer while the Kolkata Kinght Riders retained their star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23 crore.
IPL Mega Auction Day 2
IPL Mega Auction Day 2(Photo | Jio Cinema)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Summary

After ten IPL franchises spent Rs 467.95 crore on 72 players over Day 1 of the IPL Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the stage is set for the second day of auctioning with close to 500 players to go under the hammer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 30.65 crore) and Mumbai Indians (Rs 26.10 crore) head into Day 2 with the most money and squad space to fill. PBKS (Rs 22.50 crore), RR (Rs 17.35 crore), CSK (Rs 15.60 crore), LSG (Rs 14.85 crore), DC (Rs 13.80 crore), KKR (Rs 10.05 crore), SRH (Rs 5.15 crore) will also be actively involved.

Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid and Keshav Maharaj remain unsold

Allah Ghazanfar sold to MI for Rs 4.80 crore

At a base price of Rs 75 lakh, KKR starts the bidding. RCB joins in but the former continues to push. MI joins and makes a bid at Rs 2.40 crore. As the price rises to Rs 4 crore with MI's bid, KKR involves in a lot of discussion to finally raise the bid to Rs 4.60 crore. MI raises the bid and wins it at Rs 4.80 crore.

MI buy Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore

CSK makes the first bid, at the base price of Rs 2 crore, as PBKS and MI raise the bid to Rs 7.75 crore, PBKS pulls out and CSK joins the bid at Rs 8 crore. MI raises and wins the bid at Rs 9.25 crore.

Mukesh Kumar sold to DC for Rs 8 crore

RCB acquire Bhubaneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore

MI makes the first bid at the base price of Rs 2 crore. LSG and RCB join in with the price rising above Rs 10 crore. LSG goes up to Rs 10.50 crore; MI pulls out and RCB raises to Rs 10.75 crore, acquiring Kumar.

Tushar Deshpande sold to RR for Rs 6.5 crore

Alex Carey, Donovan Ferreira remain unsold

Nitish Rana sold to RR for Rs 4.20 crore

RCB acquire Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) first bid for Pandya at the base price of Rs 2 crore. RR joins the bidding raising the price above Rs 3 crore. RCB further raise it to Rs 5.25 crore and ahead at Rs 5,75 crore. LSG did not use the Right to Match (RTM) option and Krunal Pandya is sold to RCB.

Marco Jansen sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 7 crore

Jansen's bidding started at Rs 1.25 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) raise it to Rs 1.30 crore initially as Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS keep pushing the price as GT joins the bidding. Eventually MI pulled out. PBKS and GT keep the bidding alive as it crosses Rs 6 crore but the latter pulls out as it reaches Rs 7 crore. Punjab Kings acquire the South African all-rounder.

GT signs Washington Sundar for Rs. 3.20 crore

With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Gujarat Titans (GT) make the opening bid. Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) raises the bid to Rs 2.20 crore but GT jumps the bid to win it at Rs 3.20 crore.

Faf du Plesses sold to DC for Rs 2 crore

IPL Auction 2025 Day 2

Related Stories

No stories found.