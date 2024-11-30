Champions Trophy: PCB wants long-term solution as chances of hybrid model increase

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing impasse on the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi spoke to a few reporters after an U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Saturday. Once again, Naqvi, who is also a federal minister for interior in Pakistan, said the new formula to resolve the issue will definitely not be a hybrid model and it will be based on equal terms.

The International Cricket Board executive board met briefly on Friday to finalise the schedule of the Champions Trophy with Naqvi attending the meeting in person. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. It is learnt that both boards — BCCI and PCB — have been asked by the ICC executive board to discuss the issue between themselves and come up with a solution.

"It was a brief meeting and lasted for around 10 to 15 minutes only. The BCCI and PCB were asked to discuss things and apprise the formula agreeable to both in the next 24 to 48 hours. Once they convey their decisions, the ICC board will meet again to finalise the schedule of the tournament," an ICC board member, who attended the meeting, told The New Indian Express. The tournament is slated for February-March next year.

Going by Naqvi's latest statement in the media, it appears the PCB is insisting for a long-term solution to the problem. "We have given our point of view on some issues and our Indian counterpart have done the same. We will do things which are in the best interest of cricket. Definitely not the hybrid formula but any new formula will be devised on equal terms," Naqvi told reporters.

Explaining Pakistan's unrelenting stand, he said, "This situation arises all the time. This one-sided thing that we travel to India and they refuse coming to our country cannot continue. At the moment, we are talking to settle it once for all. I promise, whatever will happen will happen on equal terms."

Naqvi also hinted that the formula will be implemented for the long term including future ICC events in India. "Whatever it is, it would be for the long term not only for the Champions Trophy. Things will be decided for the upcoming tournaments as well," he said.

It should be noted that India are scheduled to host three ICC men's tournaments — the 2026 T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup jointly with Bangladesh. In joint events, Pakistan would not be asked to travel to India but the issue will arise for the 2029 Champions Trophy. Besides, India are also hosts of the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in October.