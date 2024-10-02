Hindu Mahasabha intensify protest against India-Bangladesh T20 match

BHOPAL: As Gwalior gears up for the return of international cricket after 14 years by hosting the India-Bangladesh T20 match on October 6, the right wing Hindu outfit, Hindu Mahasabha is intensifying its protest against the match.

While the Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams arrived in Gwalior on Wednesday, the same day, the Hindu Mahasabha activists protested in the heart of the historic city, demanding that the historic city not host the Bangladesh match at any cost.

“The BJP regime at the centre is adopting double standards. While on the one hand, it claims to be the champion of Hindutva cause in the country, on the other hand the government has allowed the BCCI to host Bangladesh cricket team, conveniently forgetting how a genocide of Hindus is being carried out in the neighbouring nation over the last few weeks. The Hindu community in Bangladesh is under attack, it’s places of worship, residential and commercial properties are being targeted and women being raped by jihadis. Still Bangladesh cricket team is being hosted in India. We won’t allow the match to happen in Gwalior, which is the Balidan Bhoomi of Veerangana Rani Laxmi Bai,” Hindu Mahasabha’s national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj, who led the protests, added that a call has been given to the entire trader fraternity in Gwalior for observing Lashkar Bandh on the day of the match (October 6). “We’ll go from door to door over the next three days to ensure the success of the Bandh in Lashkar (the heart of Gwalior city). We’ll ensure whatever we can to appeal to the Gwalior residents to boycott our cricket team’s match against a nation, where Hindus have been targeted by jihadis in an unimaginable manner,” he added.