Hindu Mahasabha intensify protest against India-Bangladesh T20 match

BHOPAL: As Gwalior gears up for the return of international cricket after 14 years by hosting the India-Bangladesh T20 match on October 6, the right wing Hindu outfit, Hindu Mahasabha is intensifying its protest against the match.
While the Indian and Bangladesh cricket teams arrived in Gwalior on Wednesday, the same day, the Hindu Mahasabha activists protested in the heart of the historic city, demanding that the historic city not host the Bangladesh match at any cost.
“The BJP regime at the centre is adopting double standards. While on the one hand, it claims to be the champion of Hindutva cause in the country, on the other hand the government has allowed the BCCI to host Bangladesh cricket team, conveniently forgetting how a genocide of Hindus is being carried out in the neighbouring nation over the last few weeks. The Hindu community in Bangladesh is under attack, it’s places of worship, residential and commercial properties are being targeted and women being raped by jihadis. Still Bangladesh cricket team is being hosted in India. We won’t allow the match to happen in Gwalior, which is the Balidan Bhoomi of Veerangana Rani Laxmi Bai,” Hindu Mahasabha’s national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said.
Bhardwaj, who led the protests, added that a call has been given to the entire trader fraternity in Gwalior for observing Lashkar Bandh on the day of the match (October 6). “We’ll go from door to door over the next three days to ensure the success of the Bandh in Lashkar (the heart of Gwalior city). We’ll ensure whatever we can to appeal to the Gwalior residents to boycott our cricket team’s match against a nation, where Hindus have been targeted by jihadis in an unimaginable manner,” he added.
Around 15-20 Hindu Mahasabha activists wielding black and saffron flags, were reportedly detained by the local police, for holding the protest rally without permission of the local administration and police.
Importantly, the first of the three T20 matches of the ongoing India-Bangladesh bilateral series, on October 6, will mark the return of international cricket to Gwalior after 14 years.
Way back in 2010, Bharat Ratna master blaster Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in One Day International (ODIs) by hitting an unbeaten 200 against the Proteas at Gwalior’s Captain Roop Singh Stadium. That was the last international cricket match hosted in the historic city.
Fourteen years later, Gwalior’s long wait for hosting an international cricket match is set to end on October 6, 2024, as the BCCI has chosen the newly constructed Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium to host the first T20 match of the upcoming India-Bangladesh series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shifted the venue from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh to Gwalior as up-gradation and renovation work is being carried out at the former venue.