Rivals aim to end Australia''s utter dominance in T20 World Cup

DUBAI: The likes of India, England and South Africa will strive to end Australia's unrivalled dominance in the Women's T20 World Cup, beginning with a double header in Sharjah on Thursday.

Bangladesh will take on Scotland in the tournament opener in an afternoon fixture followed by a clash between Asian teams Pakistan and Sri Lanka later in the day at Sharjah.

Political unrest in Bangladesh forced the International Cricket Council to shift the 10-team event to the UAE back in August.

Australia the team to beat again

Australia will be the team to beat once again, having won the last three editions and overall six out of the nine editions staged thus far.

England, India and South Africa have repeatedly shown that the Australian fortress can be breached but when it comes to World Cup events, the team from Down Under remains invincible.

With Meg Lanning walking into the sunset following the triumph in South Africa about 18 months ago, Alyssa Healy has been handed captaincy to maintain Australia's supremacy in global events.

Healy would like to lead from the front but if she is not able to, she can rely on the squad full of match winners including Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris.

Witnessing the pace duo of Tayla Vlaeminck and Darcie Brown in operation will also be exciting.

Australia have been clubbed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka while Group B has England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

Top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinals.