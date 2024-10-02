T20 World Cup 2024: Next-gen ready for big stage

CHENNAI: It has been over a year and a half since the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Of the ten sides that will compete in the senior T20 WC, which begins in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, only Australia will have no representation from the U19 WC or have given any debut to players from their junior WC squad.

From New Zealand's Izzy Gaze to Bangladesh's Marufa Akter to Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne to Seshnie Naidu of South Africa, the next generational talents will be displayed in UAE. While a few from the generation that kick-started the T20 game are still around, these and many new faces are ready to make their mark.

The inaugural U19 World Cup in South Africa was a step long overdue from the ICC. However, the two-week-long tournament showcased the talent and mastery over the skills these players possessed and it was not surprising to see them leapfrogging to the senior team quickly. While the likes of India's Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, Pakistan's Aroob Shah, and Gunaratne were already familiar with the senior team setup, the competition just gave the boost to the inclusion of more of these players in the senior side.

"I think this is a smart move. In my opinion, once you start exposing youngsters who have already been involved in World Cups they can gain more experience alongside the senior players," Former South Africa cricketer and current Girl's U19 and National Academy Head Coach, Dinesha Devnarain, told this daily. "If you look at Australia, yes they have a good structure in place and have a lot of money invested in the system. But it is the experience that wins them the World Cups. That is probably why they don’t have the U19 World Cup players in the squad. If we start introducing U19 players at the senior level, and by the time your senior players start to phase out, that U19 players would have the experience of international cricket for 3-4 years. Whereas before, you take a 25-year-old to make a debut, and by the time they get their share of experience, they are close to retirement," she added.