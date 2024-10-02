With selectors watching on, Test hopefuls put on a show at Irani Cup

LUCKNOW: Presence of national selectors here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has added a layer to the ongoing Irani Cup match between Ranji champions and Rest of India.

It is learnt that two of the five-member selection panel were present at the venue on Wednesday. With three from the India squad for the recently-concluded Bangladesh two-Test series playing the match along with other top contenders, selectors must have a lot to focus on on Day 2 of the contest.

Middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, who hammered a double century (221) on Wednesday for Mumbai, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and medium pacer Yash Dayal were released from the squad to play the match.

Sarfaraz had already slammed three fifties in his five Test innings and another superlative show in the first innings for Mumbai will only work in his favour as he is likely to be retained in the squad of 16. But a crowded middle-order and KL Rahul's performance in the Bangladesh Test series meant finding a place in the playing XI will not be that easy.

India will play New Zealand in the three-Test series beginning October 16 in Bengaluru. They will then tour Australia for a five-match Test series. Before that India A will also tour the country.

Uttar Pradesh pacer Dayal had some sessions with India bowling coach Morne Morkel before being released during the Kanpur Test. That translated into on field success when he claimed crucial wickets of India batters Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer on the opening day of the Irani Cup match. Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar scalped four to make his presence felt. He also bagged 15 wickets for India B in the Duleep Trophy held last month.

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur will also like to push his case when he gets an opportunity both with the bat and ball. Prasidh Krishna will be another contender for a place in the national team as far as pace attack is concerned. A tour Down Under will also give India a chance to have an extra pacer in the squad. Besides, uncertainty over availability of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj's not so impressive show of late may open the spot for these pacers.