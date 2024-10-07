Varun Chakravarthy steals show on India comeback

CHENNAI: When India took the field against Bangladesh in the first T20I on Sunday, it was always going to be about one player — Mayank Yadav. The pacer who rose to fame in the IPL made his debut along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

If Yadav impressed with his pace, Nitish has moved up the ranks for he represents a rare entity in Indian cricket — seam-bowling all-rounder. Both bowled, Yadav even took his first wicket for India, but in the end, it was Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh who stole show the as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Arshdeep, India’s premier white-ball pacer at this point, does what he always do and gave early breakthroughs in the powerplay. He removed both the openers before Varun took over. The Tamil Nadu spinner, in a comeback journey of his own, first got the wicket of Towhid Hridoy and then followed it up with another in the tenth over as the visitors were down to 57/5 in 9.2 overs.