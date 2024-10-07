Varun Chakravarthy steals show on India comeback

CHENNAI: When India took the field against Bangladesh in the first T20I on Sunday, it was always going to be about one player — Mayank Yadav. The pacer who rose to fame in the IPL made his debut along with all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.
If Yadav impressed with his pace, Nitish has moved up the ranks for he represents a rare entity in Indian cricket — seam-bowling all-rounder. Both bowled, Yadav even took his first wicket for India, but in the end, it was Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh who stole show the as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.
Arshdeep, India’s premier white-ball pacer at this point, does what he always do and gave early breakthroughs in the powerplay. He removed both the openers before Varun took over. The Tamil Nadu spinner, in a comeback journey of his own, first got the wicket of Towhid Hridoy and then followed it up with another in the tenth over as the visitors were down to 57/5 in 9.2 overs.
Varun, who had fallen off the radar after 2021, broke into the Indian team on the back of a stellar show in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. He was instrumental in the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side lifting the title at his home ground in Chennai.
Since then, he had to wait for his chance and it eventually came for this series. The spinner grabbed the chance with both hands, taking three wickets — Arshdeep took as much as the visitors could only manage 127. In response, India got there in just 11.15 overs.
“After three long years, it was definitely emotional for me,” Varun told broadcasters, before adding, “After IPL, I played a few tournaments and one of those was the TNPL. That’s a place where I worked a lot, with Ash bhai (R Ashwin) also. It was good preparation for me for this series.” Brief scores: B’desh 127 in 19.5 ovs (Arshdeep 3/14, Varun 3/31) lost to India 132/3 in 11.5 ovs (Hardik 39 n.o).